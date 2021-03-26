The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now available to pre-order for £ 70 at various retailers following an announcement in the recent Nintendo Direct.

Although there has been a mixed response to the news that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, many have been waiting to buy the exclusive Joy-Con. Sure, I get it, it’s not strictly a deal, but some folk really want these.

They sport a fancy design inspired by the iconic Master Sword and Hylian Shield that Link has wielded in various adventures across the last 35 years.

Unlike the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for Switch, it doesn’t seem like Nintendo is planning to only sell the Skyward Sword Joy-Con for a limited time. However, you can expect the first batch to go out of stock rapidly. Much like all other collector’s items from Nintendo.

With that in mind, you might want to secure a Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con pre-order at one of the following stores as soon as possible.

