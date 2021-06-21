The game tab in the eShop gives more details on how you want to make life easier for your players on Link’s adventure.

While waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 to arrive, the HD remastering of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will be the installment of the popular saga that comes to us to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the adventures of Link and company. In addition, it will arrive in just a month, so we can soon take the glove and fly over its aerial worlds with the pelican.

Faced with such a close launch, the official game file on Nintendo Switch has been updated ensuring that the improvements that this new version will have will improve “the quality of life of the product”, to offer a better experience. Some of the contributions we already knew, and others come now. Among the highlights, they reaffirm that the controls will be “smoother and more intuitive” than in the original Wii game. In addition, they talk about the improvements that fast travel offers, although it is something that has angered fans since an Amiibo figure is needed for it.

Among the so-called “miscellaneous enhancements”, Nintendo also indicates enhancements to the tutorials and general guidance throughout the game. In addition, it reiterates the new control methods that allow the user to adapt to the style of play that the adventure will have, so that each user chooses the one with which they feel most comfortable.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to be released next July 16 for Nintendo Switch. And a little later in the year will come a commemorative Zelda Game and Watch that will include three classic games from the series.

