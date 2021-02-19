This week we had great news for fans of The Legends of Zelda, since during the Nintendo Direct it was revealed that Skyward Sword will have a remastered version that will land in our Nintendo switch this July 16, 2021.

Although you can already pre-order it from the eShop, for a price of $ 59.99 USD. Among the biggest changes presented to us are those of the infamous ancient motion controls, so it seems that much of the suffering that existed in Wii, will disappear for this version of the Switch.

Obviously there is also an improvement in the graphics, reaching the high definition to which the new consoles are used to.

About it, you will remember Youtuber The Bit Analyst, who is well known in the community for comparing graphics, performance and more of the new consoles in detail.

In this case, it is the original version of Skyward Sword, both in its original version and in the HD version for Nintendo switch.

Skyward Sword on Wii vs. Skyward Sword on Switch

From the first captures it is possible to clearly see the graphic improvement, with much more defined details and lines, as well as textures made in greater detail, which in general give us a much sharper image.

In some cases, even retouching, improvement, or a slight recolor was done, although with few changes to it; this section is almost imperceptible if you don’t look at it with a magnifying glass, but in general it makes a better visual impression.

At the moment it is all that we can observe, analyze and compare, since technical improvements remain unknown. We also do not know what resolution it will have The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, neither in portable nor in the fixed version of the Switch.

Although we did see the trailer at 1080p at 60 FPS, so we could not expect less. What are your forecasts? Let us know in the comments.



