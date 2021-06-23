Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, focused on gameplay, story, characters and the game world.

The Switch re-release of Skyward Sword will launch next month globally.

Skyward Sword HD was officially announced earlier this year. The remaster will offer improved graphics, new control options and various technical improvements, including improvements to in-game tutorials and general guidance. Additionally, the Switch version will offer support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

In the meantime, we remind you that Nintendo has also announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will arrive next year.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be released on July 16.

Source: Wccftech.