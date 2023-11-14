













Singer Machine Gun Kelly used his social networks to ask for the opportunity to bring Link to life. Even some of his fans took some photos of costume parties where the singer is dressed as the hero of The Legend of Zelda. It seems that he is a fan of the Nintendo saga.

‘If I don’t play Link in the live-action we have a problem‘ said the singer in an Instagram story. Although his emotion and intention are evident, we don’t know what Nintendo has in mind. They may prefer a better-known actor or someone younger.

It should be noted that Machine Gun Kelly has also had acting jobs. Among them the movie Bird Box and the series Roadies. So if Nintendo gives him a chance with The Legend of Zelda at least they wouldn’t be hiring a total newbie. Do you think the role of the hero of time fits him?

Who could be Machine Gun Kelly’s counterpart in The Legend of Zelda?

Machine Gun Kelly is the first actor to be proposed as Link for the movie The Legend of Zeldabut for Zelda there are a couple of candidates. The first is actress Hunter Schaffer, known for her role as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, who said she would love to bring the ruler to life. She also said she was a fan of the games.

Source: Vogue

Another actress who was proposed was Patricia Summerset. She was also in charge of giving him a voice in the most recent games in the saga: Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom. Maybe that could give it the advantage, but Nintendo will have the final say. What actress would you suggest for the princess?

