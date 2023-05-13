After a long wait The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here and rest assured that in the coming days and weeks we will see many representations of the game’s characters by cosplayers. Among them is also Shiroganewho offers us his Zelda cosplay to honor the launch of the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, the model offers us two classic cosplays, one with a Zelda in regal clothes and the other in her adventure outfit that Breath of the Wild players know well. In both cases we are talking about well-crafted representations, with costumes and hairstyle painstakingly cared for in all details.

As a fan of the Shirogane series like us, she can’t wait to have some free time to throw herself headlong into the lands, skies and underground of Tears of the Kingdom and has already anticipated that in the future she will propose a cosplay of the new version of Zelda with short hair.

