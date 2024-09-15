For those who don’t remember, many years ago an animated series was released The Legend of Zeldawhich originally had its space in the beloved Super Mario Bros. SupershowNeedless to say, it had a bad reception from the audience, since instead of having a more serious cut, it wanted to emulate other series of the moment such as He-Man, which had its comedic moments, and that would lead to it having few episodes broadcast.

As a result, it became a cult program, since iconic memes such as the phrase “excuse me Princess” have been extracted from it, among other moments that are local jokes among fans of Zeldaand that has generated interest in watching the entire series, which is somewhat impossible, at least legally. With this in mind, it seems that Nintendo has listened to the people, and in a few days it will bring back these episodes.

It was confirmed that the program will be released with its 13 episodes on a disc. DVDwhich will have audio and subtitle options for those who prefer to watch in different languages, as well as being sold in simple places to acquire this historical piece without problems. It will go on sale on October 22, and users can now begin pre-selling the material.

Here is a description:

The animated series of The Legend of Zelda It was an adaptation of the popular Nintendo video games, first broadcast in 1989 as part of the program The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!The story follows the adventures of Link, a young hero, and Princess Zelda, who must protect the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganon. Ganon seeks to seize the Triforce of Wisdom, a magical artifact with great powers, while Link and Zelda try to stop him and maintain peace in the kingdom. The series is known for its light-hearted and humorous style, with Link being a bit of a cocky character and prone to repeating his famous line, “Excuuuuse me, Princess!” Despite its more comedic tone and simplified approach compared to the games, it has gained something of a cult status among fans of the series. The Legend of ZeldaThe series consists of 13 episodes and features iconic characters from the original games, albeit with some notable differences in plot and character development.

Remember that this version has a slightly lower video quality, but if you want the best in visual content it is better to wait for the new edition.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: I imagine this new edition will have subtitles, since the old one is only in English with no way to make any changes.