Super Nintendo World has been a success. So, it shouldn't be a big surprise to hear that multiple expansions and more Big N theme parks are already on the way. As you know, this park will receive a section inspired by Donkey Kong in the future. However, it seems that this will not be all, since everything seems to indicate that a theme park The Legend of Zelda would be on the way.

Recently, the official Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe account on Instagram shared a video about some of the new features that will arrive in the future. Here, Fans immediately recognized Eiji Aonuma and Shigeru Miyamoto, producer and creator of The Legend of Zelda respectively.. In this way, a series of speculations have begun to arise where it is mentioned that the franchise starring Link would have its own theme park.

In an Instagram video for Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe, Aonuma and Miyamoto can be spotted in construction gear. Mario and DK have been confirmed for the park, but does Aonuma's presence hint at Zelda? Shout out to Gartooth of FamiBoards: https://t.co/VXslITbFK0 pic.twitter.com/XOuzWZl1K9 — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) January 25, 2024

Now, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo or Universal that points to any content related to The Legend of Zelda. At the moment, The video where you can see Aonuma and Miyamoto has been deleted, which would indicate that this was a revelation ahead of time. Likewise, it is unknown if a space dedicated entirely to this series is under construction, or if it will be part of Super Nintendo World.

As you already know, a space dedicated entirely to Donkey Kong Country is currently under construction in Super Nintendo World. Thus, The possibility of the official announcement of a The Legend of Zelda theme park being made in the future has not been ruled out.and the attractions are available to coincide with the premiere of the live action movie that Sony is working on.

We can only wait to know for sure what Nintendo and Universal are up to. On related topics, a new free The Legend of Zelda concert is on the way. Likewise, developers of Prince of Persia and The Lost Crown They want to make a Zelda game.

The Legend of Zelda amusement park will most likely be its own space separate from Super Nintendo World. So far, everything we've seen here has a very similar style, and Zelda doesn't have the same visual direction as Mario and Donke Kong.

