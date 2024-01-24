Nintendo announced the arrival of The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert by Friday February 9th, at 2:00 pm Italian time. This is a pre-recorded performance that we will be able to stream on the channel YouTube of the company.

Initially this concert was to be held as part of the Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO, however the event was cancelled. During the live show, several songs from the entire Zelda saga will be played.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu