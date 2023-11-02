The YouTube channel RwanLink has shared a teaser trailer for a new fan-made project: a mix between The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time and the style of Studio Ghibli. This video shows us Castle Town and was made in Unreal Engine 5.

The video signals that the full version of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time x Studio Ghibli video will be available from November 21, 2023.

RwanLink left the following note in the video’s comments: “In my previous videos, I have shown various other locations and I plan to do the same for Castle Town. This video was made with immense love, passion and hard work. I can’t wait to share the final video with you on November 21st to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time! I want to express my sincere gratitude to each of you for your incredible support!”