If you ever wondered what the Temple of Time Of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time redone with modern graphics and enriched with the ray tracinghere’s the answer: it would have been decidedly suggestive.

To achieve the feat was Jake, of the YouTube channel “I play with the idiot”, who has already attempted similar feats in the past, between Monkey Island and Metal Gear. Let’s see the new video nintendocentrico:

How was the project born? Legend has it, that is Jake in the description of the video, that our architect was looking for 3D models of a particularly tacky toilet, for customers with questionable tastes when, in the throes of a cosmic vision dictated by boredom and disgust, he searched ” temple of time, zelda” on Google, instead of the usual “asian threesome”, finding the 3D model of the iconic location of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, coming from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. “Some madman had modeled it and shared it. What happened next, in just 3 hours of work you will see it in this video.”