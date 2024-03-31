Game Informer magazine held a vote to let its readers decide which was the best video game of all time . 200,000 votes later, the name that emerged is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time the classic for Nintendo 64 which over the years has had several re-releases for Nintendo's most recent consoles and which seems to have never been forgotten by gamers.

A timeless classic

It should be noted that Game Informer held a similar poll in 2018, from which The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt emerged as the winner, with Ocarina of Time only reaching third position at the time, a sign that we are talking about a decidedly changeable topic and subject to the influences of times.

However it may be, in the latest survey, conducted as if it were a tournamenttherefore with direct clashes between the games, we find The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in second position, while in third place, on the one hand Red Dead Redemption 2, which lost in the semi-final to Zelda, and on the other The Last of Us, which lost in the semifinals to Skyrim.