A new one is available demos Of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5.2attempt to recreate the classic for nintendo 64 with Unreal Engine 5. CryZENx, the author, has made it available through his Discord servers and has also released a video of about 10 minutes to show what has been done so far in action. Let’s see it:
As you can see, the demo allows you to try the combat system, which appears more refined than previously shown. There is also the day / night alternation that allows you to test the quality of the Unreal Engine even in the hands of amateur developers.
The demo
Naturally the demo is focused on the Mountain Trail level, which CryZENx he worked for a month, between new resources and the tweaking of the mechanics already implemented. It is precisely the latter that make the project The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5.2 particularly interesting, given that many other remakes in the works have only shown the graphic makeover of the Hyrule of the time, while in this case there is also to play.
Here you can use the ocarina, you can break objects, you can collect objects and you can converse with NPCs. There are also cutscenes and inventory. In short, we are beyond the graphic remakes that are all the rage and which often stop where they are born
