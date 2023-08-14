A new one is available demos Of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5.2attempt to recreate the classic for nintendo 64 with Unreal Engine 5. CryZENx, the author, has made it available through his Discord servers and has also released a video of about 10 minutes to show what has been done so far in action. Let’s see it:

As you can see, the demo allows you to try the combat system, which appears more refined than previously shown. There is also the day / night alternation that allows you to test the quality of the Unreal Engine even in the hands of amateur developers.