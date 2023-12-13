













The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo wants players to decide the relationship between Link and Zelda | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









For years fans of The Legend of Zelda have wondered about the relationship between Link and Zelda. Some believe that they are just a noble and her protector, while others insist that there are more romantic overtones. For Nintendo the answer is whatever the players want.

The producer of The Legend of Zelda, Eiji Aounuma was questioned about the relationship between the two. In his response he refused to confirm or deny a relationship and said that he prefers to leave it up to the interpretation of the players.

'I don't think these games are ones where we say this is what it is and this is what it isn't. That's why I want to leave the relationship between the two protagonists to the imagination of the players,' Aounuma said. Leaving the answer open.

We recommend you: The Legend Of Zelda: fan celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ocarina of Time with a Studio Ghibli-style short

Specially in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom There are some clues that indicate a more intimate relationship. Despite this, players can still decide if they are a couple or not, as Nintendo does not want to categorize them. Which side are you on? Couple or not couple?

What are the clues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Some players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They immediately came to the conclusion that Link and Zelda are a couple. This is because the princess lives in the house that Link builds in Breath of the wild. Plus there is only one bed in the house, which could indicate that they share it. Especially since when approaching the players have the option of sleeping in it.

Source: Nintendo

Also in the school of the nearby village we find that the children make drawings of the protagonists that show them very united. Not to mention that there are parts within the story where they act very warmly towards each other. Although it is already clear that Nintendo will not give a concrete answer.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)