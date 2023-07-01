In a new interview with Eiji Aonuma, the historical producer of the series The Legend of Zelda reiterated once again that the formula used for the last two chapters is likely to remain and that Nintendo she doesn’t seem to be very interested in return to the classic style.

“It’s hard to say anything about the future,” said Aonuma, “That said: thanks to previous Zeldas now a game like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom exists. This originated from ideas we had in the past, let’s try always to create something that offers more than the previous games.Considering this, we are not very interested in our older titles, we prefer look to the future“.

The translation from Japanese could be a bit difficult, also because it is difficult to think of a Nintendo “not interested” in the games of the past, given the value it assigns to these in general, but the idea seems clear enough.