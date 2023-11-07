













The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo confirms Live-Action and Sony will be one of the investors









Contrary to what happened with the movie Super Mario Broshe Live-Action The Legend of Zelda will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions and directed by Wesball. The financing will be between Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainmentwith more than 50% awarded by “La Gran N”. Distribution will be handled by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Nintendo declares that this is a good opportunity for more people around the world to learn about its intellectual properties in other ways, beyond consoles. Likewise, they will be involved in the production of the film with the aim of putting smiles on the entire audience through this film.

Source: Nintendo

It is worth noting that after so many speculations and rumors that ended up being false, the news that everyone wanted to know is finally given. Now the thing is that expectations will be out of the question, since one of Nintendo’s most epic and beloved games.

We also recommend: Nintendo denies that it showed the Switch 2 to several developers

The Legend of Zelda movie will have Sony’s experience working with Marvel

It is worth noting that The production house in charge of the Live-Action of The Legend of Zelda has been making films for a long time. We can even say that they are one of the precursors of the new era of superhero films that began with Spider-Man more than two decades ago.

Avi Arad has experience with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, with the first films of Ghost Raider, Daredevil and Hulk. He is also a producer of the animated films Spider-Man and the most recent films Venom.

This proves that there is an experienced team in the creation of this project, which, it should be emphasized, must comply with what you want. Shigeru Miyamotojust as happened at the time with the movie Super Mario Bros. with Illumination.

For now, we just have to wait for them to give us a release sale and see how much the production of this Live-Action will be affected by the strike of Hollywood actors and scriptwriters.

Are you excited about a live-action The Legend of Zelda? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

Fountain

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)