Nintendoin collaboration with Sony Picturesofficially announced that the development of the live action film based on The Legend of Zelda has been ongoing for several years. The film will be produced by Nintendo with Shigeru Miyamoto in the role of representative, as well as by Arad Productions in the person of Avi Arad. The director chosen for the film is Wes Ballknown for the saga of Maze Runner.

The film will be co-financed by Nintendo And Sony Pictures Entertainment, with over 50% of funding from Nintendo. Distribution in cinemas worldwide will be handled by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Below is Shigeru Miyamoto’s message.

“I’m Miyamoto. I have been working on The Legend of Zelda live action film for many years with Avi Arad-san, who produced many highly successful films. I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and We have now officially started development on the film with Nintendo themselves heavily involved in the production. It will take some time before it is completed, but I hope you can look forward to seeing it.”

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu