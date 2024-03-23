As we already know, Wes Ball is preparing a live-action film on The Legend of Zelda and now the director of The Maze Runner has outlined his vision for the next Nintendo project.

“I have a fantastic idea” Ball told Total Film in the magazine's new issue. “I've been thinking about this for a long time, how great a Zelda movie would be… I want to make people's greatest wishes come true. I know this franchise is important to people and I want it to be a serious film. A real film that can give people a moment of escape from reality.”

Ball even points to the desire for an escape from reality (“I want to live in that world,” he says) as the driving force behind The Legend of Zelda movie.

“That's the thing I want to try to create: it has to feel like something real. Something serious and beautiful, but also fun and extravagant“.