Princess Zelda in Breath of the Wild

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are apparently fans of The Legend of Zelda and to prove it, the American actress and model has published on her instagram profile i Zelda and Link cosplay that the couple made on the occasion of last Halloween. As we can see in the shots below, the result does not go unnoticed, although there have been some criticisms of Fox from the most meticulous fans of the Nintendo series.

Megan sports a purple corset and floor-length white floor-length skirt with two dramatic slits, adorned in the center with the Triforce symbol. To complete her costume two golden boots and a tiara that adorns the hats, dyed blond for the occasion. Machine Gun Kelly’s Link cosplay is certainly less elaborate, for example the Master Sword has been replaced here with a sort of cleaver, but in its simplicity it is still successful.

The post has many positive likes and comments, but also many negative ones. Let’s skip over those who criticize Fox’s appearance and her alleged touch-ups with botox. Much more interesting instead those who say that the costume it’s not faithful at all to the Zelda character. The criticism in this case is that removing Link from the picture it is difficult to understand that Fox is playing the princess of Hyrule and not just any elf, as her costume is very different from those worn by the various versions of the character.

It is not a completely wrong criticism, but it must be said, however, that many famous cosplayers on the net often also offer original representations of their favorite characters, with costumes and themes that are sometimes very distant from those of the original counterparts, with the aim of reimagine them in a different light.

Staying on the subject of cosplay inspired by video game characters, also take a look at that of Gotham Knights Batgirl made by Alyson Tabbitha and Kalinka Fox’s Bayonetta cosplay. Changing gender, we also suggest the cosplay of Makima from Chainsaw Man by eeelyeee and that of Rangiku from Bleach signed by MiMi Chan.