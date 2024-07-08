On June 8, 2024, English citizen Anthony Bray was arrested by the police of Nuneaton, a town in the county of Warwickshire, United Kingdom. The reason for his arrest was that he was carrying with him a replica of the Master Sword of The Legend of Zelda.

The reason for the arrest is that the laws in that town are very strict, as it is not allowed for anyone to carry a sharp weapon. This also applies to the one Bray was carrying.

His replica of the Master Sword of The Legend of Zelda It’s not even the scale of the one Link uses in most of the Nintendo series of games. This one was around 22 cm long, and it wasn’t unsheathed either.

It was actually inside its holster, and a button had to be pressed to release it. Anthony Bray explained to the officers that it was not actually a weapon, but rather considered more of a toy.

However, he did not convince the police officers who arrested him. Despite his claims, he was sentenced on 28 June 2024. Not only was he sentenced to four months in prison but he also had to pay a fine of 154 pounds.

At the current exchange rate it is more or less $3,565 Mexican pesos. As expected, this case generated various comments on social networks due to this replica of the Master Sword of The Legend of Zelda.

Some people thought the punishment was too harsh. However, Nuneaton authorities say Bray had no business carrying such an object in plain sight on the street. Despite its small size, it can be considered a weapon.

But something else worked against him when he carried this replica of the Master Sword of The Legend of ZeldaWhat made his situation worse was his criminal record, which included robbery and other minor incidents.

