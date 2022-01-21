With a quick communication, it was announced that the much appreciated The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will join the lineup of titles Nintendo 64 offered by the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online + add-on package.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was launched on the gaming market in 2000, and returned to new life in 2015 thanks to the release for Nintendo 3DS.

An ominous fate awaits you again next month – unless you can’t avoid it – when The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask game makes its groundbreaking debut on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library in February. In this Nintendo 64 classic, Link has only three days to save the world before the moon itself crashes, destroying Termina and everyone who inhabits it.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu