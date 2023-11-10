Shigeru MiyamotoNintendo director and legendary developer, revealed that the The Legend of Zelda live action film It’s been under discussion for 10 years.

During one meeting with Nintendo investorsMiyamoto said he and producer Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions and former founder and CEO of Marvel Studios, have been planning the Zelda film for a long time, but admitted that making it a success will still be “an extremely high hurdle ” to overcome.

“As for The Legend of Zelda live-action movie, I know we have to deal with a extremely high obstacle to produce a film that will not disappoint fans around the world,” Miyamoto said. “With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions, for about 10 years.”

“Movies are just like gamesas you have to spend a lot of time making them until you get something you’re happy with,” Miyamoto continued.

“Films therefore need sponsors who give their full support until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. For produce the filmwe were able to bring together a group of people who were willing to commit their time to production until we had something we felt confident about.”