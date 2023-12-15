Raise your hand if you're surprised: Nintendo has blocked the distribution via itch.io of the unofficial PC port of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening. We reported it to you a couple of days ago and we already knew that it wouldn't last long, given the well-known speed of Nintendo's lawyers in blocking any unauthorized use of the big N's IPs.
The takedown notice was posted on itch.io:
“To whom it may concern: I am a authorized representative of Nintendo of America Incowner of the following copyrighted materials: PA0002212311 (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) and PA0000772666 (Legend of Zelda: Link's awakening (Game Boy version)”.
“We have become aware that the following game, https://linksawakeningdxhd.itch.io/links-awakening-dx-hd, offered on Itch.io violates and makes unauthorized use of copyright of Nintendo on the video game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening”.
“Please act quickly remove download page and information about the game infringing copyright. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law. The information provided in the notice is accurate, and I swear, under penalty of perjury, that I am authorized to file the complaint on behalf of the intellectual property owner.”
What was the port of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening
The port of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening offers a version with HD graphics and 120 FPS with widescreen supports of the original game. The most interesting part was that it allowed you to move your view away to see the entire game complete with active NPCs and enemies and without any kind of loading.
The only official way to play a “modern” version of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening is its remake for Nintendo Switch.
