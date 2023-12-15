Raise your hand if you're surprised: Nintendo has blocked the distribution via itch.io of the unofficial PC port of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening. We reported it to you a couple of days ago and we already knew that it wouldn't last long, given the well-known speed of Nintendo's lawyers in blocking any unauthorized use of the big N's IPs.

The takedown notice was posted on itch.io:

“To whom it may concern: I am a authorized representative of Nintendo of America Incowner of the following copyrighted materials: PA0002212311 (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) and PA0000772666 (Legend of Zelda: Link's awakening (Game Boy version)”.

“We have become aware that the following game, https://linksawakeningdxhd.itch.io/links-awakening-dx-hd, offered on Itch.io violates and makes unauthorized use of copyright of Nintendo on the video game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening”.

“Please act quickly remove download page and information about the game infringing copyright. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law. The information provided in the notice is accurate, and I swear, under penalty of perjury, that I am authorized to file the complaint on behalf of the intellectual property owner.”