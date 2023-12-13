An amateur team published the PC conversion unofficial of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX created through reverse engineering, downloadable for free from itch.io. It is therefore a native version of the game, not emulated, which we imagine will be short-lived, considering the diligence of Nintendo's lawyers in killing similar projects.
However it is currently in one very well known store, especially from those who frequent the independent scene. Furthermore the download is completely free.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX was released in 1998 for Game Boy Color. The PC version not only takes the gameplay of the original, but also adds improvements, supporting more resolutions, including widescreen, and a higher framerate. Furthermore, the map is freely zoomable.
It must be said that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX is not the first amateur PC project dedicated to the Nintendo series. Among the most relevant we highlight The Legend of Zelda: Era of Declinemade in Unreal Engine 4, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Pastanother native PC conversion achieved through reverse engineering.
#Legend #Zelda #Link39s #Awakening #Unofficial #conversion
