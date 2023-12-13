An amateur team published the PC conversion unofficial of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX created through reverse engineering, downloadable for free from itch.io. It is therefore a native version of the game, not emulated, which we imagine will be short-lived, considering the diligence of Nintendo's lawyers in killing similar projects.

However it is currently in one very well known store, especially from those who frequent the independent scene. Furthermore the download is completely free.