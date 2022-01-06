Hyrule can breathe a sigh of relief, because Link is reborn in a cosplay by cat_cosplay and it’s sexier than ever. Who knows what the series would have been like The Legend of Zelda if the protagonist had been one of the masters of the internet, that is, a kitten. With this masterful work we can find out and start dreaming that Nintendo will make a spin-off with treats instead of rupees.

As you can see from the photo, the kitten Link is fully equipped to go on an adventure. Meanwhile, he has the Hylia shield, the most iconic of the series, accompanied by the Supreme Sword, which makes him a quadruped of the highest level. What makes the difference, however, is the determined gaze that seems to have aimed at his bowl of canned meat … sorry, Ganondorf, which he will probably purr.

We imagine that it must not have been easy to get the animal to pose, which perhaps was also annoyed by wearing the costume (they are more intelligent than human beings, it is well known). However the result is really successful and very funny, for a photo that also fits the background, really from Breath of the Wild, but also a little from Ocarina of Time.

Link is a character who shouldn’t need any introduction on a video game site, given that he is the protagonist of one of the most famous and long-lived series ever, coming directly from the 80s.