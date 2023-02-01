For years, the public has asked for a LEGO set inspired by Legend of Zelda. In November of last year, the company asked the public to no longer submit designs inspired by this series, which started a series of rumors about a possible official collaboration with Nintendo. Well, this conversation has sounded again, since recently leaked an image of what would be a LEGO set of The Legend of Zelda.

According to ilann_bricks, LEGO has carried out a survey to see how much the public would pay for some of the sets that could arrive in the future, and one of these is about the Great Deku Tree of Ocarina of Time Y Breath of the Wild. Although at the moment there is no official information, the filtered image not only shows us the giant tree, but also two versions of Link and Zelda.

This would be a set of two in one, made up of 1920 pieces, a figure of Link in the style of Ocarina of Timeas well as a Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official information from LEGO or Nintendo to confirm or deny this information. However, considering that in May it will arrive Tears of the Kingdom, It is likely that in the coming months we will have more details..

Editor’s Note:

Hopefully this is real. Although the leaked design doesn’t look as appealing, it’s likely that when the official collaboration arrives, the set will be much better. Now we just have to wait and see what will happen.

Via: ilann_bricks