Chris Pineactor much loved for his roles in the Star Trek series and the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, gave up video games because of The Legend of Zelda. The reason? She found it really too difficult.

Pine unveiled this trivia during the promotional campaign of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievesin which he also got to talk about his love and hate relationship with video games.

“Years ago I gave up video games, in 1988, when I repeatedly failed to play Zelda. I was really bad and I think I still have PTSD from that experience.”

Fortunately, his history with video games is not over. Pine made peace with the medium thanks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. At least this is what is inferred from his story. We understand that we are talking about the version Nintendo Switch from the fact that he described the hum of the controller).

Pine: “That said, two days ago I played Super Mario Kart for the first time in 30 years. I went to play with some kids and found it incredibly fun! Because now, the controllers go, like a buzz. Really incredible!”

What to add? Nintendo has undone and recreated the life of a gamer.