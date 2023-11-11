What would you say if the actor Danny Devito interpreted Tingles in the just announced film by The Legend of Zelda ? The result would be strange to say the least, but still nice, according to Danlev, who showed it in an image created using generative artificial intelligence and which you can see in its entirety below.

Danny Devito as Tingle

Note that Danlev is the same one who created a whole series of images made withAI to hypothesize the cast of the film.

Emma Watson as Zelda it wouldn’t be bad, but Tom Holland as Link… judge for yourself.

Tom Holland as Link

Tingle himself is quite a controversial character: there are those who love him (hopefully the majority) and those who would like to see him perish in the most imaginative ways. Of course, with Danny Devito’s face it’s a completely different story, given that he takes on that panettone commercial look that the original character lacks.

Of course it is right to point out that this is a mere game between fans. For now the cast of The Legend of Zelda film has not yet been announced and will probably be completely different from how fans are imagining it. Unlike Super Mario Bros. The Movie, it will be important to be able to link the faces of the actors to the characters.