













The Legend Of Zelda: fan celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ocarina of Time with a Studio Ghibli-style short | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The short has a duration of just over 18 minutes but it is well worth watching. Those who enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time In due time they will surely have a hit of nostalgia. Its creator recreated several of the game’s scenarios very well and in a very colorful way.

In addition to the short film, the video shows that its creator made a recreation of Castle Town with the help of Unreal Engine 5. This recreation also looks completely playable, which makes us hope that Nintendo dares to make a remake with this visual style. The truth is that it suits him very well.

We recommend you: The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo confirms Live-Action and Sony will be one of the investors

This great tribute to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time It is the work of a YouTuber known as RwanLink. In the description of the video he assured that it is the result of four months of work and a lot of inspiration from the game and the Studio Ghibli films. It was undoubtedly a great feat, don’t you think?

Where can I play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time It was a game that came out at the time of the Nintendo 64. Fortunately, it is not the only way to enjoy it. If you are lucky to have a 3DS, you can find its port for this console which is also considered easier than the original.

Source: Nintendo

Perhaps the easiest way to play this classic is with a Nintendo Switch and a subscription to its Online service with Expansion Pass. This includes a catalog of Nintendo 64 titles and one of them is precisely Ocarina of Time. So now you know where to go to relive this game or play it for the first time.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)