The number of of Weekly Famitsu coming out this week in Japan presents the review for one of the most anticipated games of this September: we are talking about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomthe exclusive Nintendo Switch which brings us back to the toy-like atmosphere of the remake of Link’s Awakening to give us a whole new adventure in the shoes, finally, of the Princess Zeldawith innovative and very exciting game mechanics.

The four editors of Famitsu have given really high scores to the game: two of them have awarded Zelda with a 8 out of 10the third with a 9 out of 10 and finally the last one with a 10 out of 10 full. The total score obtained by the game is 35 out of 40a very respectable result for the home title Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available from tomorrow, September 26thall over the world on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Weekly Famitsu away Gematsu