The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has just received a new trailer. It shows us more of the areas to explore in Hyrule, some characters we can meet, and new abilities for the princess. Among them the ability to become a swordswoman for a time.

The advancement of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It shows us that on her travels the princess will find a mysterious sword. Thanks to this she can become a very adept swordswoman, although only for a limited time.The seconds we can occupy this form can be increased with energy found in the Still World.

The Still World is an area where everything sucked in by the mysterious voids ends. that we saw in previous trailersHere we will find different dungeons, enemies and high-risk areas. Traveling through this place will require all our skill and expert handling of the data in our possession.

Source: Nintendo

We recommend: The Legend of Zelda: Nintendo wants players to decide the relationship between Link and Zelda

Almost at the end of the trailer The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom shows us some of the inhabitants of Hyrule that we will meet and will be useful in our journey. Here we only focus on Dampé who can build us curious robots, but we will soon see how the others support us.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom coming out?

The departure date for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It is next September 26, 2024. Obviously this is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and pre-sales are already open both in the eShop and in some establishments for the physical copy.

Another surprise in this new trailer is that it ends with the announcement of the arrival of a new version of the Nintendo Switch Lite. This one is gold in color and has different motifs related to the beloved Nintendo franchise. This goes on sale the same day as Echoes of Wisdom. Will they buy it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.