With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which is approaching, set for September 26th, the promotional initiatives for the game start, with some dedicated social messages from Nintendo, as we can see with this short video dedicated to the Firone Jungle.
This is a short message from Nintendo’s official account that shows some previously unreleased footage from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so it’s particularly interesting despite focusing exclusively on a particular scenario among those explorable in the game.
The teaser is therefore dedicated to a very interesting biome, which also brings with it some new elements compared to the classic world of the Zelda series, which is in fact destined to receive several novelties with this chapter.
A new scenario
“The jungle of Firone is a lush labyrinth where the Deku Bushes…but also other creatures that Zelda will have the opportunity to meet,” reads the message from Nintendo.
This region had already made an appearance in Nintendo’s previous trailer showcasing the world of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, with a few more scenes visible in this brief overview.
This is an area that hosts the Deku Scrubs, historical creatures within the world of Zelda, present for years in the typical lore of the series and which will also have a rather important representation in this chapter.
To learn more about the game, we refer you to our special on the new powers and the new Hyrule of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
