With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which is approaching, set for September 26th, the promotional initiatives for the game start, with some dedicated social messages from Nintendo, as we can see with this short video dedicated to the Firone Jungle.

This is a short message from Nintendo’s official account that shows some previously unreleased footage from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so it’s particularly interesting despite focusing exclusively on a particular scenario among those explorable in the game.

The teaser is therefore dedicated to a very interesting biome, which also brings with it some new elements compared to the classic world of the Zelda series, which is in fact destined to receive several novelties with this chapter.