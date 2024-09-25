The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ratings confirm the extraordinary quality of most Nintendo exclusives, crowning in this case Princess Zelda’s adventure with ratings ranging from excellent to excellent.
- Dexter – 10
- Digital Downloads – 10
- Silicone – 10
- Shacknews – 10
- My Nintendo News – 9.5
- Multiplayer.it – 9
- GAMINGbible – 9
- God is a Geek – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- PCMag – 9
- Power Unlimited – 9
- Screen Rant – 9
- Stevivor – 9
- Wccftech – 9
- Vooks – 9
- GameSpot – 9
- ComicBook – 9
- IGN-9
- Washington Post – 8.8
- XGN – 8.7
- COGconnected – 8.5
- CGMagazine – 8
- Reverse – 8
- TheGamer – 8
- Chums Video – 8
- TheSixthAxis – 8
- Eurogamer – 8
- VG247 – 8
- Metro GameCentral – 8
- GamesRadar+ – 8
- PCGames – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- Digital Trends – 7
- PlaySense – 7
- VGC – 6
- Guardian – 6
As you can see, 9 and 8 are the most frequent scores in the listwhich however also includes less brilliant ratings with two 7s and two 6s which inevitably affect the average, as often happens in these cases.
Our review
In our review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom we praised the original mix of classic structure and open world, the many innovative ideas introduced by the game in terms of gameplay with its replay mechanics, great dungeons, and solid progression system.
However, we have not failed to highlight some of the problems mentioned even in the most critical reviews, such as a technical department that lets itself go sometimes unconvincing performances.
