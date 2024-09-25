The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ratings confirm the extraordinary quality of most Nintendo exclusives, crowning in this case Princess Zelda’s adventure with ratings ranging from excellent to excellent.

Dexter – 10

Digital Downloads – 10

Silicone – 10

Shacknews – 10

My Nintendo News – 9.5

Multiplayer.it – ​​9

GAMINGbible – 9

God is a Geek – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

PCMag – 9

Power Unlimited – 9

Screen Rant – 9

Stevivor – 9

Wccftech – 9

Vooks – 9

GameSpot – 9

ComicBook – 9

IGN-9

Washington Post – 8.8

XGN – 8.7

COGconnected – 8.5

CGMagazine – 8

Reverse – 8

TheGamer – 8

Chums Video – 8

TheSixthAxis – 8

Eurogamer – 8

VG247 – 8

Metro GameCentral – 8

GamesRadar+ – 8

PCGames – 8

GamesHub – 8

Digital Trends – 7

PlaySense – 7

VGC – 6

Guardian – 6

As you can see, 9 and 8 are the most frequent scores in the listwhich however also includes less brilliant ratings with two 7s and two 6s which inevitably affect the average, as often happens in these cases.