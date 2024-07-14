The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It was announced during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo revealed a lot of information about this title and now some more is available thanks to the ESRB.

Yes, this committee in charge of classifying video games published in the US revealed, thanks to the registration form for this title, that at some point it will be possible to play with Link in addition to Princess Zelda, who is now the protagonist.

The information highlights that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It is classified as E10+, that is, for those over 10 years old, and it lacks ‘interactive elements’.

That means there are no microtransactions included, which is to be expected. It is later mentioned that in addition to the ruler of Hyrule, Link can also be used. Some believe that this may be a reference to what can be seen in the first video of the game.

On the ESRB you can read ‘As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic staff to summon creatures (e.g. knights, bokoblins, slimes) for battle’.

To the above we must add ‘Some enemies can be defeated by burning them; other creatures can dissolve into mist when defeated’Some speculate that perhaps Link appears in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as we progress.

In the first trailer for this title, she appears to be falling into some kind of dimensional opening. But it seems clear that Princess Zelda will be the one who will have to sort things out most of the time.

You can also read it in the description of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom that ‘The battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with many enemies attacking/fighting at once’. So the action will be quite fast-paced in this adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch will go on sale on September 26, 2024.