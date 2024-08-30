Nintendo has released a trailer dedicated to the mysterious world of Nothingwhich we will be able to explore in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. In this new chapter of the franchise in fact Rifts have appeared throughout Hyruleswallowing some of its inhabitants. It will be up to the princess Zeldaaccompanied by the fairy Threehaving to venture inside them to save all those who have disappeared.
While exploring the world of Nothing we will obtain a mysterious sword that will be able to grant Zelda the power to fight. Thanks to the Swordswoman mode in fact we will be able to face the enemies directly, without resorting to our replies. However, we will have a limited time, since this mode consumes an energy bar that we can only recharge in the world of Nothing.
Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that the game will be available starting from next September 26th on Nintendo SwitchEnjoy!
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Exploring the World of Nothingness!
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM NEW TRAILER INTRODUCES THE WORLD OF NOTHING AND THE SWORDSWOMAN ZELDA MODE
The trailer will also show off automatons, creatures that will be useful to Princess Zelda in battle.
August 30, 2024 – In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, coming out on Nintendo Switch On September 26, the people of Hyrule were swallowed up by strange rifts that appeared in the ground. With the help of the fairy Tri, Princess Zelda must enter the rifts in an attempt to save her kingdom. The new trailer The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Exploring the World of Nothingness! (Nintendo Switch) will shed light on what lies within these tears and how it will impact the adventures of Princess Zelda and Tri.
To find the missing people, Zelda and Tri must delve into the rifts and explore the Void World through different entry points that will each lead to a different location. In some areas of the map, the two protagonists will find dungeons filled with mysteries waiting to be solved. Players will have to call upon the combined powers of Zelda and Tri to traverse the distorted lands, explore the Void World and overcome the challenges that await them.
While exploring the Void World, Zelda will find a mysterious sword that will allow her to temporarily transform into a powerful swordswoman and take on enemies head-on. With this extraordinary power, she can advance when her path is blocked, defeat enemies alone, and fight by combining this power with replicas. The sword’s power gauge can be recharged by collecting energy found in the Void World.
Hyrule is home to many bizarre characters, and some of them will be of great help to the princess. For example, Danpei, a mechanical contraption engineer, has a real talent for creating automatons. Once activated, they can unleash powerful effects – just be careful, they will break if they take too much damage.
The latest trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomout September 26, shows what lies behind the mysterious rifts that have appeared throughout the kingdom of Hyrule, the power of the swordswoman Zelda, and introduces Danpei and his automatons. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Golden Hyrule Edition inspired by The Legend of Zelda will also be coming September 26, including a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership + Add-on Pack.
