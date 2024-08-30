Nintendo has released a trailer dedicated to the mysterious world of Nothingwhich we will be able to explore in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. In this new chapter of the franchise in fact Rifts have appeared throughout Hyruleswallowing some of its inhabitants. It will be up to the princess Zeldaaccompanied by the fairy Threehaving to venture inside them to save all those who have disappeared.

While exploring the world of Nothing we will obtain a mysterious sword that will be able to grant Zelda the power to fight. Thanks to the Swordswoman mode in fact we will be able to face the enemies directly, without resorting to our replies. However, we will have a limited time, since this mode consumes an energy bar that we can only recharge in the world of Nothing.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that the game will be available starting from next September 26th on Nintendo SwitchEnjoy!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Exploring the World of Nothingness!

Source: Nintendo