Nintendo announces that from today The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is finally available on Nintendo Switch all over the world.

This is the first adventure of the legendary saga The Legend of Zelda starring the same princess Zelda from which the series takes its name. For the occasion, in Rome, the street artist of wood Andrea Gandini he created a sculpture depicting the famous Deku Treesymbol of wisdom and guardian of the Forest. The work, located near the Circus Maximus, is visible free of charge to all the curious and enthusiasts.

More details are available following the launch trailer.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the new adventure of the legendary video game saga that, for the first time in the history of the series, will see Princess Zelda as the absolute protagonist. To celebrate this debut on Nintendo Switch, the artist Andrea Gandini has created a public work in the heart of Rome, symbolically giving life to the Deku tree, an iconic character of the saga and emblem of wisdom. The work aims to give new life to dead wood, transforming it into a piece of art to ennoble the relationship between history and the new generations, just as the latest adventure of The Legend of Zelda intends to do.

Milan, September 26, 2024 – Starting from September 26th, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is finally available only on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles . This is the first chapter in the history of the saga The Legend of Zelda in which the leading role was entrusted to Princess Zeldacharacter to whom it is dedicated, from 1986this video game legend. It will therefore be up to the new heroine to help the swordsman Link and save the kingdom of Hyruleexploiting only the powers of the Tri’s stick and his wisdom. To celebrate this great debut, the artist Andrea Gandini already known in the Capital for his wooden sculptures, has created a work of art in the heart of Romea few steps from the Circus Maximus. Gandini, born in 1997, has thus given new life to a trunk of a domestic pine, an evergreen symbol of the Eternal City, transforming it into theDeku Treea true institution within the saga, the guardian of the forest. The project, which aspires to represent wisdom, but also the protection of nature, is already visible to all and represents a tribute to the legacy, tradition and innovation of one of the most recognized and beloved video game series of all time.

As evidence of the great resonance of The Legend of Zelda, Gandini’s is the second artistic initiative created in Italy to pay tribute to the evolution of the phenomenon: last year, in fact, the Neapolitan street artist Zeal Off has installed some votive shrines dedicated to Princess Zelda in the most iconic neighborhoods of Naplesfrom the Sanità district to Montesanto ( see here ). As already happened in 2018 and 2023 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild And Tears of the Kingdom – the adventures that introduced the possibility of customizing your approach to the game and its solutions – this new chapter represents yet another revolutionary moment for The Legend of Zelda. In addition to the central role assigned to the princess, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in fact, it takes up the innovative game modes introduced in the last two chapters released on Nintendo Switchwhile respecting the traditional elements that have made the saga immortal in the past. It is therefore a video game that consecrates the projection of the series towards the future, with the intention of welcoming both new generations of fans and long-time fans alike.

After some strange rifts began to swallow the inhabitants of Hyrulemaking the hero disappear too Linkit will be up to Zelda save her kingdom. In her debut as a protagonist, the princess has allowed the introduction of new and innovative game modes, based on the ability to create replicas of game elements thanks to the power of the Tri’s stick. A versatile and indispensable mechanic for solving puzzles, facing enemies and progressing through the story, which overlaps with the Synchrony skill And Reverse synchronizationwhich will allow you to move and exploit the elements of the game to clear the passage or move strategically within the vast world of Hyrule. For lovers of the original game styles, there will also be a Swordswoman mode which will also allow Zelda to fight enemies face to face and in first person. Everything is ready to venture into the plains, mountains and undergrounds of the kingdom, where it will be possible to collect the inhabitants’ requests for help, discover the secrets hidden in the classic dungeon and face the world of Nothing in search of all the people who disappeared due to a mysterious calamity.

An extraordinary journey is coming soon Nintendo Switch in the company of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomavailable from from September 26th. An unprecedented gaming experience, straddling the most classic elements that have consecrated the saga of The Legend of Zelda and the revolution started in the last five years on the hybrid console. The adventure of the most famous princess of video games is finally a reality and will be truly unmissable for all fans of the series and the enormous universe Nintendo.