To all the fans who are waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom We must give you a warning. Several users are reporting that a playable ROM of the highly anticipated Nintendo title is already circulating on the networks. So spoilers will surely not be long in coming.

The YouTuber known as Nintendo Prime was one of the many to report this leak. According to him, he received the ROM from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom with which was able to confirm that it is real and that he has the game in its entirety. For this reason, he recommended that those who do not want to ruin the experience should block words related to the title on social networks.

Given the situation, some Reddit moderators began to take precautionary measures. According to them, they will not post any leaked material on this social network. In addition, they will not allow posts that indicate where and how to obtain the leak.

Source: Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released for Nintendo Switch on September 26. There are still more than two weeks left until the official launch, so during this time fans will have to be very careful on social media.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom about?

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a brand new adventure in the beloved Nintendo series. Here, for the first time in a long time, we will take control of Princess Zelda on an odyssey to save her kingdom from mysterious holes that absorb everything in their path.

Unlike Link, the princess will have to rely on summons and spells to cope with adversity. Although she will also have the opportunity to become a swordswoman for a limited time. This will open up the possibilities of gameplay to give us the opportunity to find different creative solutions to the challenges that the game presents us. Are you already looking forward to this adventure starring the princess of Hyrule?

