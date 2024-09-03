Nintendo has released a TV commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which enhances the Gameplay Variety of the adventure starring Zelda, coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26.

In the video we witness the exchanges of two twins struggling with the game, which they gradually discover new activities and fun new features: it’s no coincidence that the advertisement is titled “Save Hyrule Your Way”.

The concept is to express the great freedom that Echoes of Wisdom allows during exploration, solving environmental puzzles and even battles: an element of great importance for the enjoyment of the experience.

From swimming to climbing, passing through the many possibilities offered by the power to copy anything which is given to Zelda for this adventure, the new Nintendo exclusive promises once again to deliver us some absolutely brilliant gameplay.