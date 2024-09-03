Nintendo has released a TV commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which enhances the Gameplay Variety of the adventure starring Zelda, coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26.
In the video we witness the exchanges of two twins struggling with the game, which they gradually discover new activities and fun new features: it’s no coincidence that the advertisement is titled “Save Hyrule Your Way”.
The concept is to express the great freedom that Echoes of Wisdom allows during exploration, solving environmental puzzles and even battles: an element of great importance for the enjoyment of the experience.
From swimming to climbing, passing through the many possibilities offered by the power to copy anything which is given to Zelda for this adventure, the new Nintendo exclusive promises once again to deliver us some absolutely brilliant gameplay.
A small, great exclusive
Announced last June, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It immediately attracted the attention of the many fans of the Nintendo seriesalways ready to try their hand at variations on the theme that the Japanese company has created over the years.
The possibility of controlling Zelda, her new abilities, the very pleasant chibi style that characterizes the adventure, the bright colors of the scenarios and the many ideas inserted into the gameplay let us imagine that it will be another little gem.
While we wait for the release in stores, set as mentioned for next September 26, how about taking a look at our latest special dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?
#Legend #Zelda #Echoes #Wisdom #commercial #highlights #gameplay #variety
Leave a Reply