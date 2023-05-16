It’s definitely no secret how Nintendo is more than capable of making the most of the potential that its franchises possess. We saw this just recently with the film adaptation of Super Mariothe most famous plumber in the world has in fact totaled a profit of ben $8 billion after just one month spent in halls. Just this great success has probably brought the interviewers of Polygon to talk about a possible landing of The Legend of Zelda on the big screen with the producer of the series Eiji Aonuma.

The latter declared himself more than enthusiastic about the idea of ​​bringing Links in theaters but at the same time he pointed out how this desire of his is not at all enough for a possible project to go through. At this point it was Hidemaro Fujibayashi, director of the recent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to express themselves on the matter; nothing more than the voice of the public can make this wish come true.

Our support seems to be the first engine of Nintendo’s projects and, seeing the results achieved by the latest The Legend of Zelda, it seems obvious by now that this is not lacking. The game has sold very well all over the world, including unexpected countries like the UK and France. With these premises the possibility of seeing another iconic Nintendo hero on the big screen does not seem to be so remote.