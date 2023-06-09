













The Legend of Zelda could be close to having its movie after the success of Mario | EarthGamer

Who shared this information was film insider Jeff Sneider, who mentioned it in a podcast. According to him, Nintendo and Illumination would already be in the last stages of negotiations for its realization. So it seems that Legend of Zelda It will be the next big franchise from the video game company to jump to the big screen.

Sneider also stated that they plan to give Link and company a much larger budget. This after seeing the great success achieved by the Super Mario Bros movie, which is already one of the most successful animated films in history. We’ll see how the people of Hyrule do in this regard.

Of course, just being in negotiations, there is still no release date for this movie. However it is possible that both Nintendo and Illumination want to get it out as soon as possible. What would you like to see from a movie Legend of Zelda?

What other Nintendo properties could receive movies besides The Legend of Zelda?

Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros. are perhaps Nintendo’s best-known intellectual properties. Perhaps that is why they will be the first to make the leap to the cinema. However, the company mentioned that they plan to bring many of them to the big screen.

Source: Nintendo.

Some rumors also claim that donkey kong country would be one of the next in line. This rumor gains strength when seeing all the cameos of characters from this franchise in the Mario movie. Not to mention, Universal plans to expand their Nintendo park and the theme of the expansion will be just the jocular gorilla. What would you like the next franchise to receive its adaptation?

