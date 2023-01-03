A documentary video of the famous DidYouKnowGaming channel dedicated to a strategic game of The Legend of Zelda never published returned online on YouTube, after it was removed from the platform at the request of Nintendo. It is one of the few cases in which a youtuber manages to prevail in a copyright infringement dispute and sees one of his videos come back online. The whole thing is even more special, then, if we consider that for once Nintendo has not had the upper hand in a similar dispute.

Among other things, the video is particularly interesting and we recommend viewing it to all fans of the series. It is a video documentary dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Heroes of Hyrule, a strategy game for Nintendo DS similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. The project had been proposed by Rare Studios but did not obtain the approval of Nintendo, which therefore blocked its development in the bud

The video shows some concept art and illustrations of the pitch proposed by Rare Studios, as well as some testimonials from developers who took part in the project.

The video had been removed from YouTube in early December through a report to the platform un’copyright infringement by Nintendo.

“Nintendo has removed our Heroes of Hyrule video from YouTube. It was a journalistic video documenting a game that Retro Studios pitched to Nintendo 20 years ago. This is an attempt by a large corporation to shut down any type of journalism it doesn’t appeal to them and a slap to the preservation of gaming history. We are evaluating all available options to restore the video,” said DidYouKnowGaming.

For the uninitiated, when a copyright infringement report is filed, YouTube usually removes the video immediately. At this point, its author has two options: to take note of the provision and come to terms with it or to contest it, assuming great legal risks. In the second case, those who have requested removal have 10 working days to demonstrate that they have taken legal action against the author, otherwise the video will automatically go back online. And that’s exactly what happened in this case, as confirmed by DidYouKnowGaming.

It is possible that Ninendo will try to remove the video again, but to do so he will necessarily have to go through the courtrooms and through a much longer and more tedious process than the summary justice proposed by the YouTube rules.