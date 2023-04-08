The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a remarkable testbed for new introductions, considering its large open game world, and this is also demonstrated by this particular mod which introduces the multiplayer.

Obviously, there is nothing official or recognized by Nintendo in all this: being a PC mod, it runs on a Nintendo Switch game ROM run through an emulator, but the result is still interesting, although the procedure for the its use is not exactly the most regular.

The modification was elaborated by modders AlexMangue, Sweet and Ahrdoc and was made available just this week. Basically it allows different players to take part in the same game session, creating particular situations.

By itself, it doesn’t seem that the mod introduces substantial changes to the gameplay, but there seems to be some interaction between the various Links on the screen, which introduces any competitive and cooperative multiplayer possibilities.

Meanwhile, we are now in the final stages of waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.