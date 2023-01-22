Speedrunner Player5 has accomplished the remarkable feat of complete 50 times The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in less than 24 hours, to be precise in 22 hours and 34 minutes. And all in a single session.

His feat is immortalized in the replica of the live on Twitch that you can view in the player below.

To achieve this, Player5 completed the game in less than 30 minutes each time. In itself it is not too complicated for him, since he holds the world record of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a game completed in 23 minutes and 51 seconds (according to the portal speedrun. com), but the problem is when you have to repeat a similar achievement 50 times in a row over 20 hours, which turns it not only into a challenge of speed but also of endurance and tenacity. Hats off.

What about a great way to pass the time waiting for the debut in shops of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, expected exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.