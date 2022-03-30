Originally slated for 2022, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild for Switch it was officially postponed to spring 2023. The producer, Eiji Aonuma, announced it through a video. “We have decided to extend development times and change the launch date by postponing it to spring 2023,” said Aonuma. “To make the experience of this game something really special, the entire development team is working hard, so please wait a little longer and apologize.”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was launched back in 2017, it immediately met with great critical acclaim also for the exceptional open world interaction that distinguishes it, and in a short time it became one of the best-selling video games of all time with 27 million copies. Although most of the information is still kept secret, the name of the second episode has not yet been revealed, one of the great news seems to be that of the expansion of the explorable territory even to the vastness of the skies. In the video that we propose here, it is Eiji Aonuma himself who talks about it and reveals some features.