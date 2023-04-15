Takuro Yasudawho worked on the audio component of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildhas revealed several secrets about the creation of sound effects of the famous game for Nintendo Switch on the company’s official Japanese site.

Yasuda took his job very seriously, aware that sound effects play an important part in immersing the vast open game world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This affects both ambient and character sounds, right down to Link’s gear itself.

To record all the various effects, Yasuda used one recording studio specialized, in which he took away all the tools he needed. Different effects have been recorded from the voices, and those of the Yiga clan they derive from the developer’s own voice, but for many other things it was about recording live sounds.

In particular, for theequipment objects of wood, metal, and cloth were used, in order to replicate the sounds that Link’s weapons and tools would make.

Some of the items used by Yasuda to create the sound effects in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A particular case seems to have been the attempt to convincingly propose the sounds of the walking protagonist.

This is not only with regard to the impact of stepsfor which conditions such as walking on earth, sand or even ice were replicated (with the problem that this tended to melt too soon), but also in regards to the contact of the equipment on Link’s body.

Yasuda was initially unable to replicate convincing and understandable sounds, until he adopted a solution found by observing the real world: dividing the effects based on the protagonist’s footing.

In practice, when Link places his right foot a certain sound is activated, different from the one active when he places his left foot, alternating in this way different sounds refer to different parts of the equipment in that moment used by the protagonist. This also gives an idea of ​​the care taken in the creation of the game world, which we look forward to reviewing also with regard to the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.