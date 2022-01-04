The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in ultrawide on CEMU

Recently the Wii U emulator CEMU has been updated with resolution support ultrawide. We are talking about version 1.26.0c. Someone then decided to replay The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which of course also has the original edition, with an updated version of the Breath of the Wild Graphic Pack, which can be installed directly from inside the emulator, using the new options, with truly spectacular results, as you can see from the images collected in the following gallery:

In addition to the ultra-wide, the graphic pack added an FPS limiter, which solves a crash problem during cutscenes. Also fixed an issue with water physics and ragdoll, as well as UI elements warping in ultrawide mode.

In short, for anyone who owns the Wii U version of the game and wants to replay it in an improved form, this is the right opportunity to do so. Of course, you need to have a sufficiently high-performance PC to succeed in the enterprise.