The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to inspire cosplayers all over the world, even more so within days of the sequel’s presentation, and Oichi has decided to take on the role of the princess Zelda for its new interpretation.

Presented at the Russian EpicCon, which returns after the long period of lockdown, the cosplay he reprises the character exactly as we met him in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a perfectly reproduced costume.

The final result is all too chaste compared to the traditional Oichi sets, just think of his photos as 2B from NieR Automata, Peach from Super Mario Bros., Tifa from Final Fantasy 7 or V from Cyberpunk 2077.

As Oichi herself points out in her post on Instagram, it is clear that the long period of quarantine imposed by the pandemic has also brought the cosplayer sector to a long halt with regard to events in attendance, and now finally the light is back.