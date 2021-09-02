If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if famous author and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki got his hands on The Legend of Zelda series, then you’ll love the work of Lyndon Willoughby. Recently appeared on a subreddit, the poster is inspired by The Castle of the Sky, with the Guardian also resembling the laser turrets that appear in the film.

Unfortunately it seems that this print is no longer available as it is a limited edition, but on the website and on social networks like Instagram And Twitter, there are many other really interesting ones.

Source: Twinfinite.net