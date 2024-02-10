The Amazon offers today allow us to buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The reported discount compared to the median price is 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €54.90. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but it is the best price since 2020: Nintendo discounts are true rarities. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, not to be ignored
It might seem absurd to say that you shouldn't ignore The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but we guess it needs to be said for those players who have only played Tears of the Kingdom. Not only does this prequel allow you to discover in detail what happened before, but it offers a slightly different type of experience.
Breath of the Wildeven if it only presents one of the three maps of Tears of the Kingdom and does not offer the Ultraman and the relative freedom of action, it offers a fun and exciting journey in which Link's (old) limitations help you enjoy every step taken .
