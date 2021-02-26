The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will complete four years in 2021 of going on the market in Wii U Y Nintendo switch. Despite all the time that has passed, players continue to discover curious details in this title.

Some have to do with the mechanics it has, others are easter eggs and some are not missing glitchs or errors. But there are times when they fall into the field of references, and it seems that one is related to Berserk.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still has surprises

The latter is the manga that writes and draws the mangaka Kentaro miura. Pertaining to demographics seinen, that is, for adult audiences, and to the dark fantasy genre, it is a series that has many fans both in Japan and the West.

Too bad it doesn’t move as fast as some would like, but that has in no way affected its popularity. It is for the same reason that it is strange that the detail to which we refer has gone unnoticed.

After the ‘cliffhanger’, Berserk is back

What is this reference to Berserk in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? To start, it was shared by a fan, Syan66, through Reddit.

One of the weapons you can get Link in the game, the Lynel crushersays in its description ‘it may be appropriate to call it a piece of metal than a weapon’. The fact is that this person thinks it is a reference to the huge sword that he uses Guts, which is known as Dragon slayer.

Is it a reference to Berserk’s Dragon Slayer sword?

Forged by the blacksmith Godot, is sometimes described as ‘a metal slab’ more than a weapon. To be honest we think that it is a not so clear reference, and it is not surprising that it is not so well known.

More than the way the weapons are described, it is the idea behind them that makes them similar. That is, how much the Lynel crusher As the Dragon slayer They are heavy weapons that in a single blow can cause a massive year.

Only in the case of the first (a mace instead of a sword), since it is according to the size of its owner, the Lynel, which is really huge, while the second, the Dragon slayer, looks disproportionate next to Guts.

That’s despite the fact that the latter is quite stocky. As regards the weapon of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for sure it will return in the sequel. And as for the manga of Berserk, we will see how much is left to the work of Miura at the rate it goes.

